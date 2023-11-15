All 28 airlines start operating from new Abu Dhabi Airport terminal

All 28 international airlines operating from Abu Dhabi international Airport have moved to the new Terminal A after the successful completion of the transition phase, authorities said on Wednesday.

Etihad Airways operated the first commercial flight from the new terminal in the capital on October 31,.

About 1,557 flights took place during the first two weeks of operations at Terminal A and more than 3,800 departures are expected to take place in the first month of operations.

In November, it is forecast 7,669 flights will operate from Terminal A.

Almost 2.29 million passengers across 12,220 flights are expected to experience the new terminal in December.

“With all airlines now operating from Terminal A, I am pleased to announce a new era for operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport,” Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

“Bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and a major increase in aviation capacity, Terminal A will greatly enhance the passenger experience, while enabling international airlines to further increase their presence in Abu Dhabi.”

The transition to Terminal A will give a major boost to the emirate's aviation capacity, as the new facility is able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once.

The terminal's advanced technology includes biometrics to streamline the screening and boarding process, while about 35,000 square metres of space is dedicated to retail and dining, with 163 shops and food and beverage outlets.

Abu Dhabi International Airport is being renamed as Zayed International Airport, with the official new name to take effect from February 9.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the emirate's new airport terminal on Tuesday.

This will coincide with the official opening ceremony of Terminal A.

Covering 742,000 square metres, it is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase the airport’s passenger and cargo capacity.

It will be home to luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Ferragamo, as well as the world’s first Muji airport store.

Jones the Grocer, Camden Food Co and TGI Fridays are among the dining outlets. American chef and restaurateur Todd English will also open his first airport restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The terminal will also feature two health and beauty spas, along with a 138-room hotel and an open-air lounge.

Its flagship lounges – spread across three floors – offer dining options, a rooftop cocktail bar, relaxation spaces, a games room and a family room.