Aviation labour shortage will remain a challenge for months, says Qatar Airways chief

The labour shortage facing the global aviation industry will remain an issue for some months, the group chief executive of Qatar Airways said, despite the airline itself being “inundated” with job applications.

The airline received 20,000 applications in response to its call for 900 additional pilots as part of its growth plan, chief executive Akbar Al Baker said in Doha on Monday.

It also attracted 25,000 prospective candidates to an open day it held to hire cabin crew.

“You can see the interest we still are generating as an airline,” he said.

Mr Al Baker pointed to a shift in labour trends after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has spurred more flexible work options.

“I do realise that in other regions of the world there is a shortage, because people got into the bad habit of working from home and that has also given them the feel that jobs are available where they can work remotely, so they don't need to go to an industry that needs hands-on people,” Mr Al Baker said.

“This challenge will stay with the industry for some time to come and let us see what happens in a few months' time.”

The recent staff shortages at airlines and airports led to severe disruptions at some major travel centres, resulting in cancelled flights and long security queues.

After waves of lay-offs at the peak of the pandemic, rehiring staff fast enough to meet recovering demand has become a major challenge for the industry.

Mr Al Baker also said that the industry's pledge to achieve net zero by 2050, which was set in October 2021, will be “challenging”.

A collaborative effort is needed with other players such as oil companies and engine-makers to meet those targets, he said.

Sustainable aviation fuel is currently both expensive and in short supply, he said.

“We can put all the targets we want and the dates to achieve those targets, but [we can't achieve much] if there is no supply available. We fly aeroplanes — we don't make engines, we don't produce fuel, so it is a collective effort to meet those targets."