Arabtec wins two new contracts worth Dh210m for Abu Dhabi projects

A unit of Arabtec Holding, the Dubai listed construction company, won two contracts worth Dh210 million in Abu Dhabi.

A unit of Arabtec Holding, the UAE-listed construction company, won two contracts worth Dh210 million to carry out works at an offshore oil facility and and for the construction of a new commercial building in Abu Dhabi.

Target Engineering has been awarded a Dh84m by Adnoc Offshore, an offshore arm of the state owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The project involves replacement works for 'slug catchers' – static pieces of equipment used in upstream oil production to minimise irregular flow from oil and gas pipelines. The work will take place at the Satah plant on Zirku Island, which is about 120km north west of Abu Dhabi.

“The contract works will commence immediately for a duration of 22 months. This award is line with the group’s strategic priority to diversify its backlog into different sectors, including the industrial sector,” Arabtec, said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

The company has also been awarded a Dh126m contract for the construction of a 19-storey commercial building, Sunset Square, in Abu Dhabi. It will have a total built up area of about 27,000 square metres. Work on the project is expected to commence shortly and will take 30 months to complete.

Arabtec swung to a full-year loss in 2019 due to a decline in revenue amid a slowdown in the real estate sector.

Net loss attributable to the owners of the company for the period ending December 31 reached Dh774.5m, compared to a profit of Dh256.3m during the same period in 2018. Revenue for the period plunged 21 per cent to Dh7.78 billion.

The company attributed the loss mainly to weaker income from its construction business as liquidity for projects remained tight. A slowdown in the real estate sector that resulted in the awarding of a limited number of contracts, the settlements and recovery of claims and losses from an investment in an associate company also dented profitability.

Arabtec's industrial, infrastructure and mechanical, electrical and plumbing business lines, however, remained profitable last year, the company said when publishing its preliminary results in February.

In 2019, Arabtec won new contracts, including a Dh366m contract from Emaar Misr to build a residential project in Egypt. Target Engineering also won a Dh280m contract for the expansion and upgrade of a water disposal facility in Saudi Arabia.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

INFO

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



