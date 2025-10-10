Double awards for ADNIC confirm proud Emiratisation progress

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company has won two prestigious industry awards - including first place in its category and recognition of its unwavering Emiratisation drive.

The listed company is one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for companies and individuals.

The honours were announced at the Nafis Award ceremony (2024–2025), which saw ADNIC receive the primary award in its category within the UAE’s insurance sector. It also collected the Gold Category Award in recognition of its exceptional efforts in supporting Emiratisation, thereby empowering national talent.

The Nafis Awards are organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding contributions to national talent development, and align with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

The award ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

The double accolades recognise and reflect ADNIC’s unwavering commitment to advancing the country’s Emiratisation strategy, and its ongoing fostering of sustainable professional growth for UAE citizens within the private sector.

The honours also reaffirm the company’s continued alignment with the UAE’s national goals - they reinforce its role as a responsible corporate leader driving talent development, economic growth, and sustainable progress across the private sector.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, welcoming the the recognition, said: “With the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the UAE continues to move forward with a strategic vision that reflects its deep commitment to placing Emiratisation at the core of sustainable national development and economic competitiveness.

“At ADNIC, we are proud to contribute to this vision by nurturing and empowering Emirati talent as the foundation for long-term growth and resilience.

“Receiving two distinctions at the Nafis Awards is a proud milestone for us, and a testament to our ongoing efforts to align with the UAE’s national priorities.

“This recognition reaffirms our role in supporting the country’s strategic direction and ensuring that Emiratis continue to lead the advancement of the insurance sector, and the wider private sector economy.”

Founded in 1972, ADNIC is a composite insurance partner with long-standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa region. It is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

ADNIC has a wide network of branches and sales and service centres across the country, as well as a representative office in London.

