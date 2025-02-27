PwC’s 28th Annual CEO Survey of global and regional business leaders had responses from 4,700 CEOs around the world. PwC Middle East
PwC’s 28th Annual CEO Survey of global and regional business leaders had responses from 4,700 CEOs around the world. PwC Middle East

Regional CEOs confident but urged to adapt to AI and industry shifts

Survey finds a higher rate of AI adoption among Middle East chief executives than their peers globally

The National

February 27, 2025