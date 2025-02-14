US President Donald Trump's bid to end Russia-Ukraine war could ease crude supply concerns. EPA
Oil set for weekly gain as 'reciprocal' tariff timeline lifts sentiment

US officials are expected to finish a report on the potential of levying retaliatory duties on trading partners by April, easing concerns of an immediate trade war

John Benny

February 14, 2025