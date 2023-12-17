DP World to move headquarters to Expo City Dubai

DP World plans to move its head office to Expo City Dubai.

The company has been based in Jebel Ali since it was established under its current name in September 2005.

“DP World's relocation to Expo City Dubai is a not an isolated project; it is one of many within our overall transformation to become the leading global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions,” Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said in a statement on Sunday.

DP World’s new head office is expected to house about 800 staff, the company said, without specifying when it would make the move.

DP World's new head office will be nine storeys high and have a total of 37,300 square metres of space, according to state news agency Wam.

DP World, which runs ports around the world, pledged in 2021 to become a carbon-neutral enterprise by 2040 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It has also set a target of a 28 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030.

At the Cop27 summit in Egypt in November 2022, the company pledged to invest up to $500 million to cut carbon emissions from its operations over the next five years.

DP World’s long-term strategy involves electrifying operations and exploring low-carbon fuel use and other solutions such as carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas.

In October, the company raised $1.5 billion in a green sukuk issuance to fund its global decarbonisation projects.

The Islamic bond was oversubscribed 2.3 times amid “strong demand” from global investors and is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange.

Expo City Dubai recently hosted the two-week Cop28 climate conference, which brought in more than 70,000 participants.

“Expo City Dubai is committed to providing an ecosystem for sustainable growth across Dubai’s key sectors, as well as driving meaningful action around some of the greatest challenges of our time,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and chief executive of Expo City Dubai Authority.