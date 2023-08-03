AUS’s Master of Arts in International Studies: Fostering global leaders and changemakers

In this ever-interconnected and globalized world, American University of Sharjah (AUS) recognizes its role as a catalyst for change and producer of world leaders and changemakers. Having been named among the top 25 percent of global institutions by QS World University Rankings 2024, AUS continues to build on its reputation of excellence by expanding its academic portfolio to meet global needs with the launch of its new Master of Arts in International Studies (MAIS) program.

Offered through the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) this fall, the program trains the next generation of trailblazers who can skilfully navigate the international landscape, establish cross-cultural connections, foster growth and create innovative, impactful and ethical solutions to contemporary global challenges. Its curriculum follows a multidisciplinary approach combining insights from history, political science, sociology, anthropology and philosophy to prepare students for a career in international affairs and in fields as diverse as the foreign service, diplomacy, trade, international aid, international law, international development, global finance and many other areas.

The MAIS program also offers students the opportunity to focus on specific international relations areas of greatest interest to them, including the environment, politics, globalization, human rights, global migration, conflict and international law and organizations. It presents students with a firm grounding in global affairs, with emphasis on historical issues affecting modern-day relations in the Middle East, especially the Gulf region, helping them explore the latest developments impacting relations between countries and organizations at a regional and global level. “This program has particular relevance at present, as globalization challenges, climate change and geo-political tensions require international cooperation on many levels, with international institutions that are robust and able to produce meaningful outcomes. Graduates of this program will be the future leaders of the international community, fostering closer relationships between state and non-state actors and driving the collaboration needed to overcome some of the most problematic challenges of our time to achieve a peaceful and sustainable future,” said Dr. Yuting Wang, Head of the Department of International Studies at AUS.

MAIS students can also enjoy the university’s active campus life

AUS believes in offering its students a rich academic experience grounded in an American liberal-style education. It encourages its students to engage with its world-class faculty in cutting-edge research as part of their coursework or through select graduate assistantships. Students appointed as graduate assistants also receive financial assistance that can help reduce the cost of their graduate education.

MAIS students can also enjoy the university’s active campus life, with opportunities to create creative communities and pursue their interests and passions with like-minded peers in more than 100 cultural clubs and student organizations that cater to more than 90 nationalities on its culturally-diverse dynamic campus. This rich multiculturalism has ranked AUS among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (2022).

This focus on the holistic development of students through a well-rounded education that is built on technical knowledge, transferable skills, creative development and lifelong learning prepares them to influence change within their communities for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.

Access to AUS’ advanced curricula that align with industry needs and growing trends; state-of-the-art facilities; dynamic campus life and enrichment experiences through internships, study abroad opportunities and participation in national and international competitions and conference has led to graduating professionals of the highest caliber, ranking AUS number one in employer reputation; second in academic reputation, research citations per faculty and international faculty; and third in employment outcomes and international students in the UAE by QS World University Rankings 2024.

The young university, which has recently celebrated its Silver Jubilee, has also been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities by QS Arab Region​ University Rankings every year for the past eight consecutive years (2023).

AUS believes in its mission to cultivate globally-conscious citizens, who are prepared to adapt in a fast-changing world. The MAIS program is an intellectually stimulating journey, guided by the university’s supportive and innovative faculty, and underpinned its dynamic curriculum. AUS continues to build on its 25 years of experience for a better tomorrow, addressing any skills gaps between academia and the labor market, and fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, resilience, communication and creativity, positioning its alumni for success in any field.

For more information, please visit w.aus.edu/nt-mais.