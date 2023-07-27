Emirates NBD profit jumps 78% on interest income boost

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, recorded a 78 per cent jump in its second-quarter net profit as net interest income surged amid continued economic momentum in the Emirates.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh6.22 billion ($1.69 billion) from the same period a year earlier, the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The results beat the estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg that expected a net profit of Dh5.77.

Net interest income in the quarter increased 34 per cent to Dh5.9 billion from the same period a year earlier, while total operating income surged almost 39 per on an annual basis, to Dh10.82 billion.

The lender said continued economic momentum in the UAE, the Arab world’s second largest economy, also helped in boosting the quarterly earnings.

The bank recorded 5 per cent loan growth in the first half of the year despite rising interest rates.

More to follow ...