UK’s Badenoch announces new Islamic finance working group

UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, and Minister for Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson, have announced the launch of a working group on Islamic finance at the Great British Iftar at Lancaster House in London.

The working group will support Ms Badenoch’s priority to make the UK the strongest investment destination by ensuring it is a global centre for Islamic finance.

Lord Johnson will lead conferences with the world’s leading Islamic banks to map out a path.

A wide range of ambassadors attended the Great British Iftar event, where the working group was unveiled.

Also present were senior executives from investment firms, chief executives of major British businesses, and founders and entrepreneurs of British companies.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and ministers from across the government also joined the occasion.

Sheikh Hani Mahmoud, imam of the historic Al Azhar in Cairo, travelled from Egypt to lead prayers at sunset.

Ms Badenoch gave a speech at the Iftar celebrating the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the Muslim world.

She told of the amazing contribution business of all sizes make to the UK economy and the support her department will provide to enable them to lead British exports into new markets.

Celebrity chef and founder of Spice Village, Suleman Raza, and award-winning music producer DJ Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) curated a special "British Iftar Menu", for the evening.

They served up a fusion of cuisines inspired by Morocco, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan and Malaysia.

On the menu was DJ Naughty Boy’s personal twist on a traditional Shepherd's Pie — a Lamb Keema Shepherd's Pie’.