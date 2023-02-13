Emirates Steel Arkan posts fourth-quarter net profit of $34m on higher sales

Emirates Steel Arkan, the largest public steel and building materials business in the UAE, reported a significant rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as cost efficiencies and higher sales drove income.

Net income for the three months to the end of December reached Dh125 million ($34 million), compared with an impairment charge-driven loss of Dh518 million in the same period in 2021.

Revenue stood at Dh2.3 billion, slightly lower than the Dh2.4 billion reported in the same quarter in 2021.

The company was formed after the merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials in 2021.

Full-year net profit for 2022 rose to Dh508.45 million, from a pre-merger performa loss of Dh6.36 billion in 2021, Emirates Steel Arkan said in a filing on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the 12 months ended December rose 10 per cent to Dh9.5 billion in 2022, from Dh8.6 billion in the previous year.

The group’s full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 51 per cent to Dh1.16 billion.

The company attributed the turnaround in full-year profits to strong international demand and the steps taken by the group to enhance operational efficiencies following the merger.

“The first full-year results of the group clearly demonstrate the value of combining Emirates Steel and Arkan, which has created a UAE steel and building materials champion that is globally competitive,” chairman Hamad Al Hammadi said.

“Despite the global economic headwinds, the increasing reach of our products is testament to consumers’ trust and preference for ‘Made in UAE’ products.”

The company's Namaa cost reduction and transformation programme, launched in 2021, contributed about Dh400 million to the group’s ebitda, the company said.

Due to “increased profitability and strict working capital controls”, its net bank borrowings decreased 52 per cent to Dh1.1 billion as at December 31, 2022.