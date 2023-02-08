Lamborghini's $3.5m luxury yacht to be distributed in UAE

The luxury yacht named “Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63", which costs about $3.5 million, is to be distributed in the UAE.

Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi has been appointed as the official distributor of the vessel in the GCC region.

The yacht is a joint collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and the Italian Sea Group. It is inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 limited edition sports car.

The yacht shares “many design traits including the car’s instrument panel, redone in a nautical style, carbon fibre finishing, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin used in the sports seats and on the helm as well as the unmistakable ignition button, which is the exact same as to start a Lamborghini engine”, Lamborghini said.

The 63-foot (19-metre) long boat is the fastest in the Tecnomar fleet, reaching a top speed of 63 knots with a cruising speed of 45 knots. It has a range of about 360 nautical miles.

It is fully customisable with a wide array of colours, livery options and materials to choose from.

“We are proud to be the official distributor of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in the UAE. With this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to offer the ultimate experience in luxury and performance, both on land and at sea,” said Rakan Turki, chief executive at Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Only 63 of them have been made, with the owners so far including former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini last year revealed that despite global economic uncertainty, demand for its vehicles was holding firm.

It said in August that it had pre-sold its entire production run to early 2024.