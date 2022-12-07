Trojena at Neom project management contract awarded to Bechtel

Bechtel, one of the world's largest industrial contractors, has been appointed as the project management consultant for Trojena at Neom, the mountain development in Saudi Arabia.

It will provide services, including technical, commercial and construction management, at the ambitious project in the north-west of the kingdom.

“Neom is without question the most ambitious project in living memory, and we are proud to expand our role to support the Trojena project,” said Jake Mumm, Bechtel’s regional managing director for Infrastructure.

“From a construction perspective, Neom offers once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Saudi nationals, who will be helping to open the world's eyes to the kingdom's outstanding natural beauty, alongside futuristic technology.”

Trojena is regarded as a key development that will contribute to the kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of growing tourism and diversifying its economy away from oil.

It spans more than 1,400 square kilometres, with elevations ranging from 1,500m to 2,600m. A total of 57 square kilometres will be dedicated to the main development, which will benefit from the unique mountain climate in the region, where temperatures drop below zero in winter.

Trojena will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, making it the first nation in western Asia to host the event, with more than 32 countries due to take part.

The project was launched in March by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who called it “a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity”.

____________________________________

____________________________________

Trojena will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC when it is completed in 2026.

It is part of the $500 billion mega city Neom.

The project's planners have divided Trojena into distinct districts and expect to attract different types of tourists, according to the time of year.

September to November is planned to be wellness season, when yoga retreats, alternative medicine summits and artists' residencies will take place.

December to March is winter season and the perfect time for a host of snow-based sports.

Between March and May, adventure season will attract those interested in outdoor activities — such as high-altitude training, mountain biking, climbing and paragliding.

And the summer months will be lake season, when the area will host food festivals, light shows, art fairs and other cultural events.

“Neom and Trojena continue to attract international firms as collaborators of a new future where people can live, work, and play in harmony with nature,” said Philip Gullett, executive director of Trojena.

“Our vision defies current industry practices and lays the foundation of what sustainable regional and tourist developments can be.”