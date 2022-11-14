UK seeks to boost US trade links with Kemi Badenoch's visit

UK International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will stress the need for allies to work together to guard the global economy against future shocks, as she visits the US to boost trade links.

The West must promote strong partnerships to “challenge the increasing threat of authoritarian states”, Ms Badenoch will tell key politicians in Washington.

Supply problems driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have caused a sharp rise in inflation around the world, putting a huge strain on living costs.

Ms Badenoch will use a speech at the Cato Institute think tank to make the case for UK-US co-operation on shaping global trade rules.

She will call for a move towards more diverse and resilient supply chains and investment in new technology to support the jobs of the future.

Ms Badenoch will also speak of the need to protect the nations’ long-term energy security, according to the Department for International Trade, as the West seeks to wean itself off Russian oil and gas.

A post-Brexit trade deal with the US would be highly valuable to the UK.

British Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch. EPA

But an agreement still appears some way off, with any negotiations likely to face hurdles from the US over unresolved tension with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

US President Joe Biden has expressed concern over the controversial treaty, which is aimed at avoiding a hard border on the Irish island but has created economic barriers in the Irish Sea.

Ms Badenoch is due to meet US Treasury deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo during her trip, and members of the House ways and means committee and Senate finance committee.

She will promote the UK’s business environment at a US Chamber of Commerce event and attend The Washington Post Global Women’s Summit, where former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is set to appear.

“The US and UK share the same values — freedom and free trade — and the result is a partnership more important than any other in the world," Ms Badenoch said.

“I’m in DC to boost our trading relationship further and work with allies on critically important issues like strengthening supply chains, protecting our long-term energy security and creating jobs in industries of the future.

“Both the UK and the US know we cannot have security at home without security abroad, and we need to make the global economy resilient to future shocks.

“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and show how muscular liberalism and free trade are a force for good in the world.”