Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City partners with muvi Cinemas

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has joined up with Saudi Arabia’s muvi Cinemas to open a new experience in Al Mishraq, the recently announced central zone of the city.

As per the agreement, muvi Cinemas in Al Mishraq will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi suites VIP cinema experience and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema.

There will also be lobby areas to host corporate functions and other events.

“Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors of the City, the popular cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops,” a statement on Thursday said.

Muvi Cinemas is the kingdom's home-grown cinema brand and its largest cinema operator.

“The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the city,” said David Henry, chief executive of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City.

“The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art.”

Located in the Irqah neighbourhood, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City is spread across an area of more than ​​3.4 square kilometres.

The development aims to act as an incubator for youth volunteer groups as well as local and international nonprofit institutions.

It will also house venture capital companies and investors, who will support and incubate talent and businesses to drive community contributions from around the world.

Commercial areas in the city are estimated to cover more than 306,000 square metres, with its workforce estimated to be about 20,000.

About 99,000 square metres have been allocated for retail, entertainment, and food and beverage outlets.

“As a home-grown company, leading the market share in both screen count and box office, it is a continuation of our expansion plans to offer our outstanding cinemas and experiences,” said Adon Quinn, chief executive of muvi Cinemas.

“We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development.”