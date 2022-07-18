Riyadh’s Manga Productions to move base to Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City

Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, Misk, said it is moving its headquarters to Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City in 2024.

The relocation of Riyadh-based Manga, which produces animations, video games and comics, will “ignite a new media sector within the city”, the entities said in a joint statement on Monday.

It will also support the city’s aim to foster a new generation of creative Saudi talents.

“At Manga Productions, we aim to inspire the heroes of tomorrow,” Essam Bukhary, chief executive of Manga Productions, said.

The new headquarters “will allow us to cultivate a culture of youth and creativity, create opportunity and inspire minds of the creative industry, while fostering young Saudi talent.”

Located in Irqah neighbourhood, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City is adjacent to Wadi Hanifa and spreads over an area of more than ​​3.4 square kilometres. Commercial areas in the city are estimated to cover more than 306,000 square metres, with an estimated workforce to reach approximately 20,000.

About 99,000 square metres of area has been allocated for retail, entertainment and food and beverage outlets.

The city intends to act as an incubator for youth volunteer groups, as well as local and international non-profit institutions.

It will also house venture capital companies and investors, who will support and incubate talent and businesses to drive community contributions from around the world.

“Manga Productions’ new base will form part of the city’s human-centred ecosystem, which puts Saudi youth at its core,” David Henry, chief executive of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, said.

“It will support the goals of the city and Vision 2030 to provide skills and opportunities for young Saudi talents, inspire them to realise their creative ambitions, while attracting global talent.”

Saudi Arabia, Opec’s top oil exporter and Arab world’s largest economy, is focused on diversifying the economy under its Vision 2030 programme, which aims to cut its dependence on hydrocarbons and develop local industries and manufacturing capabilities.

Manga Productions, which joined forces with Tokyo-based Toei Animation in 2019, produced the first Saudi Japanese animation movie, The Journey.

The movie showcased Saudi culture and the historical stories of the Arabian Peninsula to international audiences.