Senior officials tour Tawazun Industrial Park as UAE aims to boost industrial ecosystem

A delegation from several UAE ministries toured the Tawazun Industrial Park and the Tawazun Economic Council in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The visit came as part of a series of tours conducted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to review the performance of industrial facilities in the Emirates.

Led by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the officials discussed ways to attract more global investors and industrialists to the country.

Quote The UAE’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business by leveraging the competitive advantages of the country and lowering costs, aims to empower the national industrial sector Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

Joined by a team from the Ministry of Defence, Dr Al Jaber also met a senior leadership team from the Edge Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology firms.

The visit was in line with the Ministry’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which seeks to catalyse the development of a dynamic, supportive and globally competitive industrial ecosystem by fostering closer collaboration with industry stakeholders.

The national programme aims to drive industrial growth in the UAE by boosting its gross domestic product contribution from Dh133 billion ($36.21bn) to Dh300bn by 2031.

During the tour, the joint delegation was briefed on plans to develop and expand defence projects at Tawazun Park, including a presentation on the work of Halcon, a regional leader in precision-guided munitions.

The group also met EPI, housed within Edge Group’s Platforms and Systems cluster, and discussed production of parts for the world’s leading aircraft makers, in addition to the manufacture of high-performance equipment and parts for the oil and gas industry.

During the visit, Dr Al Jaber said the UAE is positioning itself as a “global destination for industries of the future”.

"The UAE’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business by leveraging the competitive advantages of the country and lowering costs, aims to empower the national industrial sector, attract industrial investment, and create commercially viable opportunities for national products,” he said.

READ MORE UAE on track to achieve its industrial ambitions, says Dr Al Jaber

“It also aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by boosting the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy and increasing industrial exports, while also helping to boost National In-Country Value by supporting local industries by redirecting higher portions of public spending into the national economy."

Dr Al Jaber commended the role played by Edge and Tawazun in meeting the national objectives and said the country should be proud of its defence and technological industries.

“The UAE defence sector has been able to create opportunities that are contributing to national economic growth and supporting the UAE's efforts to become a global hub for innovation and advanced industries,” he said.