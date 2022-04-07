Emirates ranked among top 100 most reputable companies in the world

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, ranked among the top 100 most reputable companies in the world by 2022 Global RepTrak100.

The award-winning Dubai-based airline is the only company from the Middle East and North Africa region to make it to the list, with a reputation score of 72.7, according to a statement from Emirates on Thursday.

With one of the world’s largest reputation database with over 20 years of data, the RepTrak platform compares companies across different industries worldwide by analysing millions of perception and sentiment data points from online surveys. The scores companies get represent what their stakeholders think and feel about their brand.

Emirates has received top marks in other global airline rankings.

The airline topped YouGov's UAE Best Buzz list for 2021, as the airline bounced back to its pre-pandemic capacity amid a recovery in the aviation sector. It scored 53.6, well ahead of its peers in the industry, as it continues to ramp up its network by tapping into a resurgence in travel demand amid a relaxation of movement restrictions worldwide.

Emirates was also first in YouGov's Best Brand Rankings in the UAE for the fifth consecutive year.

The carrier also ranked 20th in AirlineRatings.com's top 20 safest airlines for 2022.

Skytrax World's Top 100 Airlines for 2021 as voted by airline customers ranked Emirates fourth globally, up five notches from 2019.

Last month, Emirates said it will record a “good set of results” for its fiscal year ending March 31, narrowing its losses for the last 12 months and forecasting a return to profit next year as air travel demand rebounds.

The airline is cash-positive again and has a strong balance sheet, Tim Clark told reporters on March 31 at the sidelines of the World Government Summit.