UAE and Israel complete talks on comprehensive economic partnership agreement: Minister

The UAE and Israel have concluded talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that is expected to boost non-oil trade and investment between the two countries following the normalisation of ties.

The agreement is ready for signing and represents a "promising era for trade and investment between the two countries", Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in a tweet on Friday.

"The agreement will open new, promising horizons for the business community and bolster sustainable economic growth and create more opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors such as Agri-Tech, Health-Tech, renewable energy and advanced technology," he said.

انتهينا من محادثات الشراكة الاقتصادية الشاملة مع إسرائيل وأصبحت الاتفاقية جاهزة للتوقيع في خطوة أخرى مهمة لتعزيز العلاقات تحت مظلة الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية، وتمثل هذه الاتفاقية حقبة واعدة للتجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين pic.twitter.com/Cg7qKkRqsO — د. ثاني الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) April 1, 2022

