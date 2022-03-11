Heathrow passenger numbers remain suppressed as Ukraine war delivers fresh crisis

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Britain’s Heathrow Airport has said passenger numbers in February remained almost 50 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, with the Ukraine war adding a fresh crisis for the aviation sector.

About 2.8 million passengers travelled through the London hub last month — 15 per cent below its forecast — as concerns from US travellers over war in Europe, longer flight times to avoid closed airspace and higher fuel prices added to lingering worries about Covid-19.

The war has created “huge uncertainty” over the recovery in flying, the airport said, while demand from inbound leisure and business travel remained suppressed by the testing and quarantine requirements still in place in nearly two-thirds of the markets it serves.

“Aviation’s recovery remains overshadowed by war and Covid uncertainty,” said Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

While the airport hopes Covid-19 testing regimes will be removed as more countries ditch travel restrictions, Heathrow officials said it also faces “headwinds from higher fuel prices, longer flight times to destinations impacted by airspace closures, concerns from US travellers over war in Europe and the likelihood of new [Covid-19] 'variants of concern'”.

Together, these “create huge uncertainty over the passenger forecasts this year”.

The UK's largest airport said it had not seen as many passengers return last month as it expected, with the numbers much lower than the 5.4 million passengers who travelled through the airport in February 2020 — just before the coronavirus crisis had a major impact on the aviation industry.

However, Heathrow said the strength of outbound leisure bookings reported by airlines indicates its busiest days this summer could see demand return to as high as 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

It warned that check-in areas are “likely to feel even busier” than that because of additional pre-departure checks.

“This is higher than current airline, handler and airport capacity, so we are putting passengers first by gearing up across the airport for peak demand, working with airlines to reduce check-in times and recruiting 12,000 new colleagues, as well as reopening Terminal 4 before July,” an airport official said.

In 2020, all flights from Terminal 4 were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

But the airport said it is “particularly concerned” over the ability of Border Force — the UK law enforcement command responsible for immigration and customs controls — to scale up to meet demand".

The Civil Aviation Authority is expected to make a final decision this year on how much Heathrow can charge airlines for using the airport up to 2027.

The regulator allowed Heathrow to increase charges by more than 50 per cent from the beginning of this year as a temporary measure.

“We need to ensure we are geared up to meet peak potential demand this summer and are relying on the CAA to make a fair financial settlement that incentivises investment to maintain passenger service and encourages airlines and Heathrow to work together to grow passenger numbers,” Mr Holland-Kaye said.