New UAE regulations will support non-oil economy and boost FDI, analysts say

The UAE’s latest regulations governing labour relations to patent registrations are expected to boost investor confidence, promote ease of doing business and strengthen its non-oil economy , analysts say.

In its first meeting of 2022, on Friday, the UAE Cabinet approved regulations guaranteeing rights for employees, organising new types of work and protecting industrial property rights. It also adopted 13 agreements to encourage investment and avoid double taxation.

“This is a step in the right direction: it is imperative that the ‘soft infrastructure’ of laws and regulations should complement the ‘hard infrastructure’ in the UAE,” Aathira Prasad, director of macroeconomics at consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates, said.

“The latest approval of the labour relations and industrial property rights laws, by providing greater clarity on the regulatory side, will offer investors greater confidence and help attract more FDI into strategic projects. It will further ease of doing business as well as strengthen and support the non-oil economy in the UAE.”

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-biggest economy, has embarked on economic, legal and social structural reforms aimed at strengthening its business environment, attracting foreign investment, drawing high-skilled talent and incentivising companies to set up or expand their operations in the country.

The reforms include the expansion of longer-term residency visas to broader categories of residents, wide-ranging changes to personal and labour laws, allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership of onshore companies and, most recently, the decision to change the UAE’s working week to Monday to Friday to align with other major economies.

The Emirates’ economy is expected to grow 4.2 per cent in 2022, higher than the previous forecast of 3.8 per cent, the UAE Central Bank said in December.

The UAE Cabinet’s new approved regulations include an industrial property law that is designed to strengthen the intellectual property and patent environment in the country,

“These are important steps and will strengthen the UAE’s business and investment environment and build on other reforms we’ve seen over the last few years,” Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said. “They should continue to strengthen the UAE’s investment environment, particularly for manufacturing and production in the case of the patent laws.”

The UAE expects a 20 per cent increase in the number of patent applications in 2022, aided by the new industrial property law that aims to attract more foreign investments to priority sectors and make it easier for start-ups to operate, the Ministry of Economy said last week.

The Ministry of Economy received 2,428 patent applications last year, up from 1,917 requests in 2020, mainly within sectors including machinery, construction, chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electricity, metals and information and communication technology.

The number of patent filings is one of the metrics used to gauge the level of innovation in a country, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo). The UAE climbed one spot in Wipo’s Global Innovation Index 2021 to rank 33rd out of 132 countries.

The country ranked 32nd among the 51 high-income group economies and third among the 19 economies in Northern Africa and Western Asia.

The UAE’s new industrial property and patents law is expected to be of particular benefit to individual investors, universities or academic institutions that oversee the development of inventions by their students, companies with inventions or R&D centres, innovative entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses and start-ups, the information and technology sector, and tech companies.

Through the new law, the ministry aims to reduce the time taken for patent examinations to six months, from 42 months previously, in line with best practices followed by global patent offices in Japan, South Korea, US, China and the EU.

The UAE unveiled its road map for the next 50 years of development and economic growth, focusing on new technologies, the fourth Industrial Revolution and AI. More importantly, it seeks to develop renewable and clean energy; oil, petrochemical and mining industries; and land and sea transport and storage sectors.

The UAE economy has made a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown. Emirates NBD, the biggest lender in Dubai, estimates that the UAE’s non-oil sector grew by 3.5 per cent in 2021, with a growth of 4 per cent expected this year.