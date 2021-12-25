Dubai launches online portal to boost timeshare real estate market

Dubai set up an online portal for timeshare operators to register and apply for permits as the emirate seeks to become a major destination for vacation home ownership, encourage tourists to stay for longer and attract investments into the sector.

The Timeshare Portal developed by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) allows potential operators to register and submit their applications for timeshare properties, get a permit as a licensed operator and renew these permits on a yearly basis, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The portal will "help pave the way for a world-class vacation ownership market in Dubai, while also providing suitable alternatives to tourists encouraging them to spend multiple and extended holidays in the UAE," Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the DET, said.

"We are fully committed to taking robust measures and setting new benchmarks to enable us to remain competitive as a global tourism and investment hub.”

The move comes after Dubai created the legal framework for the market through its timeshare law to regulate the timeshare industry, protect the rights of all parties, cater to investors who want to buy a holiday home and stimulate more growth in the hospitality, tourism and real estate sectors.

The step also comes as Dubai, a regional tourism and business hub, is seeking to boost foreign investments, make the city more attractive to work and live in, attract high-skilled talent and host more visitors.

A timeshare allows for partial ownership of a property and use for a certain period of the year. The timeshare model can be applied to different types of hotel properties, such as vacation resorts, villas and apartments. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the vacation homes industry recorded rapid growth as evolving consumer spending habits meant timeshares offered a more flexible and affordable option for holidaymakers.

The Timeshare Portal will further boost investor confidence in the emirate's real estate and hotel offerings, speed up the approval process and provide easy access to information sought by investors, owners, operators and tourists who wish to use timeshare during their visit to Dubai, according to the government statement.

The portal aims to set up an improved business environment and further stimulate investments in the vacation ownership sector, it said.

A Dubai-wide initiative, primarily driven by a partnership between DET and Dubai Land Department (DLD), the portal is backed by co-ordination with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), according to the statement.

In line with the law, the DET, in collaboration with DLD and DIFC maintains a database of property brokers, developers, establishments and operators. This allows DET to supervise and inspect all facilities to manage all contractual terms and disputes.

The DET also regulates timeshare contracts and handles grievances and complaints against any individual or entity involved in timeshare activities in Dubai without obtaining the required permits and approvals.

"An important provision of the law is that all new timeshare properties will only be designated as part of new or existing hotel rooms, while all legacy operators will be permitted to continue operations," the media office said. "Under the enhanced system implemented via the portal, no private properties will be given permits to operate timeshares."

The launch of the online timeshare portal will support the implementation of the timeshare law, according to Mr Almarri.

"We now have a regulatory model that supports customers, developers and vacation ownership operators with a clear and fair legal framework in place for all parties involved in the domestic timeshare market," he said.