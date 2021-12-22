Sheikh Ahmed approves new structure of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, has approved the organisation's new structure, aimed at enhancing free zone integration in the emirate and providing comprehensive solutions to investors and free zones companies.

The authority’s structure conforms to Law No 16 of 2021 issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The legislation aims to strengthen Dubai's economy by integrating three different free zones, which will enable the emirate to provide an “exceptional investment and business experience and high-quality solutions and services to businesses”, the DIEZ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The approval of DIEZ's organisational structure is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our leading role in advancing Dubai's sustainable economic development and realising its ambitious vision across sectors through innovation, technology and knowledge driven by DIEZ’s free zones," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The new structure comprises four main sectors that will support three free zones under the umbrella of DIEZ, to ensure investors have a seamless experience. It paves the way for creating specialised units to bolster each free zone’s ability to provide innovative solutions and products.

The initiative will also create fresh growth opportunities that will increase DIEZ's contribution to Dubai's economy from the current 5 per cent, the authority said.

The authority caters to the needs of more than 5,000 companies, including leading corporations involved in more than 20 vital economic sectors, and hosts over 30,000 employees from all over the world.

"We are confident of the positive economic impact of integrating three premium free zones in Dubai under DIEZ,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“This move will promote economic growth and diversification, as we prepare to unlock substantial economic and business opportunities over the next 50 years that will raise the competitiveness of the national economy and enhance sustainable development at local and regional levels.”