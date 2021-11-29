Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter chief, reports say

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter, is expected to step down, multiple US media outlets reported on Monday.

Twitter's stock price surged more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, but gains were quickly pared as the markets opened.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. CNBC, which first reported the news, said it was unclear who would replace Dorsey. Reuters and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, confirmed the move.

In early 2020, Mr Dorsey, 45, faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc. Twitter's stock price is down about 10 per cent so far this year.

Mr Dorsey fended off this pressure by giving Mr Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.

On Sunday, Mr Dorsey tweeted that he loved Twitter.