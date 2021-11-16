Dubai Airshow: Yahsat and Tawazun form joint venture to manufacture communications tech

Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Economic Council and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company agreed to set up a joint venture to develop and manufacture satellite communications technology in the UAE.

The joint venture launched during the Dubai Airshow, Star Technologies, will contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification efforts through innovation, research and development and by attracting talent to work in technology and the space and satellite communications sector, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The first product will be a Star Technologies-branded IP satellite modem system. This system will complement Yahsat’s existing satcom capabilities to establish an integrated end-to-end commercial offering.

"We welcome the prospect to leverage opportunities for local industry, and continue evolving the UAE’s satcom capabilities through further development of the country’s manufacturing sector,” Tareq Al Hosani, chief executive of Tawazun, said.

Star Technologies aims to create value for end users through a combination of research and development as well as acquiring and generating new intellectual property for a self-sustaining satcom industry in the UAE, the companies said.

It will specialise in the engineering, design and in-country manufacturing of customised hardware and software, including advanced satellite modems, small form factor antennas and tracking solutions.

Star Technologies’ mandate is in line with the UAE government’s economic diversification programme, with the goal of creating UAE-made intellectual property while attracting future generations to enter the space technology industry.

"This announcement is the result of significant efforts from both entities and brings us one step closer to advancing the UAE’s satellite communications manufacturing capabilities," Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive of Yahsat, said.

The UAE is seeking to position itself as a global hub for space science and technology, while developing talent in the satellite communications sector and inspiring future generations to enter the fast-growing industry, he said.

Star Technologies will be led by Khalid Al Awadhi, a long-standing senior executive in the UAE space industry. Mr Al Awadhi previously worked at Yahsat and at the UAE Space Agency, where he led complex scientific and exploratory space missions to advance the UAE’s national space programme.

"I am confident that Star Technologies, with the backing of Yahsat’s extensive network, reach and long-standing government relationships, will be pivotal in cementing the UAE as a leader in satellite-enabled communication technologies," he said.