Flydubai, the sister airline of Emirates, expects to return to annual profitability in 2021, supported by the UAE's effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has helped the country attract tourists and be open to business ahead of others.

The airline is set to take delivery of 33 Boeing 737 Max aircraft this year and next, Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of Flydubai told The National at the Dubai Airshow.

More to follow...