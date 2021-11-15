Dubai Airports raises annual passenger traffic forecast to 28.7 million

Dubai's airport operator raised its forecast for annual passenger traffic this year by an additional two million, anticipating the influx of travellers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will reach 28.7 million as travel restrictions in key markets start to ease.

In response to an increase in travel demand, Dubai International Airport will reopen its Concourse A before the end of this month, which will bring the airport to full capacity after 20 months of reduced operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports said on Monday.

"Significant market developments such as the UK’s vaccination-based travel programme, the resumption of flights to several important destinations in Australasia and the relaxation of restrictions for travel between India and the USA have all contributed to an upward revision in our forecast for the year by an additional two million passengers to 28.7 million,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said.

In August, Mr Griffiths told The National that the airport is expected to handle 27 million passengers this year, 4.2 per cent more than in 2020 and 69 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Dubai Airports raised its annual forecast following a sustained increase in air travel demand.

In October, passenger traffic at the airport more than doubled year-on-year to 3.4 million passengers, Dubai Airports said.

From January to October, the airport handled 20.7 million passengers, down 6 per cent on the same 10-month period last year.

The world’s busiest international airport expects the recovery to continue in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of easing travel restrictions globally, the opening of the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai from October, the Dubai Airshow held from November 14 to November 18 and the annual rush of tourists to the emirate during its cooler winter months.

“It has been a steady journey of recovery for DXB, and while we are still a long way from pre-pandemic levels of traffic, we are encouraged to see this significant increase in the rate of passenger growth which continues to endorse our position as the world’s largest international airport," Mr Griffiths said.

Dubai International Airport’s passenger volumes in the third quarter reached 6.7 million, the operator said. It did not provide a comparative figure for the same period a year ago. The airport is currently serving 83 per cent of the destinations, compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Asia retained its rank as Dubai International Airport’s largest contributor of traffic led by India (2.8 million passengers) and Pakistan (1 million passengers). Egypt was ranked third with 753,000 passengers, followed closely by the US (710,000 passengers) and Turkey (598,000 passengers).

The top three cities by traffic were Cairo, Istanbul and Addis Ababa.

Cargo volumes hovered around 2019 levels during the third quarter. Dubai International Airport recorded 581,972 tonnes of freight during the period, bringing the total volume for the first nine months of 2021 to 1.7 million tonnes, a yearly increase of 25.3 per cent.