Aramex expects 'growth momentum' into 2022 as Q3 net profit jumps 47%

Aramex, the Middle East’s biggest courier company, said the global economic recovery coupled with higher oil prices will boost the growth of logistics and freight-forwarding business into 2022, after it reported a 47 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit.

Net profit attributable to company shareholders for the three-month period to the end of September increased to Dh67.8 million ($18.5m), from the same quarter last year, Aramex said in a statement on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its share trade. Revenue was little changed at Dh1.46 billion in the quarter compared with Dh1.466bn in the same period last year.

"Over the last few months, we have witnessed an almost complete return to pre-Covid operating environment and are noticing a few trends that we believe will continue to shape the future of our business and drive our growth strategy," Aramex group chief executive Othman Aljeda said.

Aramex's new operational structure that was adopted in September, which split its core businesses into Aramex Express and Aramex Logistics to capture a greater market share of the global logistics industry, is reaping dividends, Mr Aljeda said.

“With a renewed emphasis on enhancing operating efficiencies, improving service levels to customers, building scale and reorganisation of our team of professionals, we have been able to capture growth opportunities in both the courier business, and logistics and freight forwarding business," he said.

The company's courier business registered a 13 per cent surge in domestic express volumes that was driven by an increase in the number of retailers opting to tap online sales. The company's business in Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, is seeing strong growth, as Aramex presses on with its expansion and ramping up of operations in the kingdom, it said.

"We are very encouraged by the recovery in economic activity in the GCC and across the world and believe this growth will be sustained for the foreseeable future. With the improved oil prices, activity within the oil and gas sector is gathering pace," Mohammad Alkhas, chief operating officer of Aramex's logistics and freight-forwarding unit, said.

"This has also encouraged governments in the GCC to increase investment and expenditure in key projects. Collectively these factors have supported the growth of the logistics and freight-forwarding business, and we expect this growth momentum to continue well into 2022."

Oil prices are at multi-year highs and have rallied more than 60 per cent since the start of the year.