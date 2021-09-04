Badr Al-Olama appointed chairman of Emirates Post in expansion push

Badr Al-Olama has been appointed the chairman of Emirates Post Group Company. Mona Al-Marzooqi / The National

Emirates Post Group has appointed Badr Al-Olama as chairman to lead the next stage of the company's expansion, diversification and digitisation push as it seeks to further grow its brands in local and international markets.

Mr Al-Olama replaces Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi at the helm of the company, Emirates Post Group said.

"We will continue to pursue a strategic and innovative approach that embeds a performance excellence mindset to intensify the growth and transformation of Emirates Post Group," Mr Al-Olama said.

Mr Al-Olama wears several hats across different companies and organisations in the UAE, with experience in various sectors.

He is the current executive director of the UAE Clusters at Mubadala Investment Company. He also heads the organising committee of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, a collaborative platform jointly established by the UAE and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

Mr Al-Olama also leads Mubadala's aerospace manufacturing unit Strata and Mubadala's Sanad Group as chairman. Sanad provides financing, leasing and maintenance services to the global aerospace, energy and industrial sectors.

He is on the board of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, or Yahsat, as it is known, Mubadala Health, Shuaa Capital and Oumolat Security Printing. The executive also heads a number of automotive and energy joint ventures in Algeria.

"I am confident that as a team, we can make a substantial contribution to diversification of the nation’s knowledge and innovation-based economy, as well as drive sustainable growth towards the next 50 years," Mr Al-Olama said.

In January, the national postal services company said it has expanded postal service to Israel, adding to its global operations network, following the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel under the Abraham Accords last year.

Emirates Post has partnered with its counterpart, Israel Post, to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, providing a channel to the new market, the company said.