EGA delivers record first-half earnings in 2021 amid demand growth

Emirates Global Aluminium EGA was formed from the 2013 merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium. Photo: Mubadala

Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE’s biggest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, reported its strongest half-yearly results after its earnings more than doubled amid higher demand for its products and the global economic recovery.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, for the six months to the end of June climbed to Dh3.49 billion ($950 million), a 111 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2020, the company said on Monday.

“Global demand for aluminium, the metal that makes modern life possible, is high as economies rebound from Covid-19,” said chief executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban.

“The commitment of many governments around the world to build back better for future societal resilience means the long-term outlook for the aluminium market is good.”

EGA also swung to profit in the first half of 2021. Net profit climbed to Dh1.74bn, from a loss of Dh208m in the same period in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, which severely disrupted economic momentum.

The half-yearly net profit is also 166 per cent higher than the Dh653m reported at the end of the second-half of 2020.

Strong prices for aluminium, a high percentage of value-added products and record production at the company’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery and its Guinea Alumina Corporation, underpinned the return to profitability.

“I am confident that our performance will continue to improve, making EGA increasingly attractive should our shareholders decide to proceed with an initial public offering, which would be one of the UAE’s largest,” he said.

The global economy is set to grow by 6 per cent this year after contracting 3.3 per cent last year as countries loosen border restrictions and global trade bounces back, according to the International Monetary Fund.

A commodity boom has boosted the prices of products such as steel, copper and aluminium. The benchmark price for aluminium on the London Metal Exchange averaged $2,245 a tonne in the first half of the year, compared with $1,592 a tonne in the same period a year earlier.

Aluminium prices had slumped to about $1,400 a tonne in April last year from a previous peak of more than $2,500 a tonne. Aluminium futures for October delivery are currently trading at $2,600 a tonne.

EGA, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, said revenue in the first six months of the year climbed to Dh10.8bn, compared with Dh9bn in the same period of 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities for the reporting period also rose to Dh2.89bn, from Dh2.03bn in the first half of last year, as the company increased its working capital.

EGA also refinanced $5.5bn of corporate debt during the first six months, deleveraging $1bn. It also managed to improve repayment terms to reduce costs and allow for “an optimal dividend policy in future years for shareholders”, it said.

The company, which has more than 442 long-term customers in 57 countries, sold 1.18 million tonnes of cast metal.

It sold 140,000 tonnes of cast metal to its customers in the UAE, up from 127,000 tonnes in the first six months of the last year, reflecting the strength of the UAE’s economic recovery, it said.

EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivered a record 1.09 million tonnes of alumina, further improving on 1.04 million tonnes produced in the second half of the last year.

Its Guinea Alumina Corporation exported 5.85 million tonnes of bauxite ore, up from 5.47 million tonnes in the last six months of 2020.

