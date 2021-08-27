Eyes on US Fed summit ahead of Jerome Powell remarks

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 15, 2021. Reuters

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday will speak at the Jackson Hole summit, where investors are keen to see how the Fed will approach US interest rates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic now exacerbated by the Delta variant.

Mr Powell is not expected to make waves in his remarks at the two-day Fed symposium, which is being held virtually, despite weeks of anticipation, leaving investors' expectations lowered.

Prior to the summit, the Fed already had indicated it may begin tapering before the end of the year.

The Fed has been pouring $120 billion monthly through its bond-purchasing programme since the onset of the pandemic, helping keep long-term policy rates low.

Some market-watchers anticipated the summit as an opportunity for Mr Powell to hint about tapering this practice amid rising commercial prices and murmurs of inflation.

New GDP figures issued on Thursday show the US economy grew slightly faster than earlier estimated, at 6.6 per cent.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal anticipate the economy will grow by 7 per cent in the third quarter.

Jobless claims rose on Thursday for the first time in a month, climbing to 353,000 following a pandemic-low of 349,000 just a week earlier. Despite this uptick, economists anticipate unemployment claims to continue declining.

“We expect jobless claims to remain on a downward path as the labour market continues to recover, but progress will be more fitful as claims get closer to pre-pandemic levels,” economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said in a research note.

The nation's unemployment rating fell to 5.4 per cent in July with 943,000 jobs created.

But the highly transmissible Delta variant and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases have clouded economic outlook -- also forcing the summit typically held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to go virtual.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, one of the US central bank's biggest backers to reduce support for the US economy, acknowledged the variant's effect on economic growth activity could force him to adjust his views.

"US consumers bought fewer goods in July than they did in June while consumer sentiment in August fell to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic last year," said Khatija Haque, the chief economist and head of research at Emirates NBD.

Calling off the tapering may not be the base case scenario, suggests Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst for Swissquote. Instead, the base case scenario would be for Mr Powell to cautiously stick to the plan.

By sticking to its tapering plan, the Fed could trigger a profit across the major US indices in the coming sessions.

