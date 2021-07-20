","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"The National","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/us","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/pf/resources/images/logo_rectangle.png?d=40"}},"articleSection":"Business","keywords":["Business","Economy","UAE","Abu Dhabi","Trade"],"description":"The number of transactions increases 61 per cent in first five months of the year","thumbnailUrl":"https://thenational-the-national-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zabbPE0g6LoV-3cxwnQNbm3zfOY=/400x267/filters:format(png):quality(70)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/BBODWTN2YVASHK3OJSSMFMIN74.png","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/07/20/abu-dhabis-foreign-trade-of-foodstuff-jumps-in-2021/"}}
Abu Dhabi's foreign trade of foodstuff jumps in 2021
The number of transactions increases 61 per cent in first five months of the year