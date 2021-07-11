Shuaa Capital to set up three Spacs with capital of $200m each

Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital plans to set up three special purpose acquisition companies. Jaime Puebla / The National

Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital plans to set up three special purpose acquisition companies, or Spacs, with capital of $200 million each as it looks to tap into the growing market for blank-cheque companies.

Shuaa is currently in the early stages of research and negotiations with investment banks on the new initiative, it said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Sunday, where its shares trade. It did not give further details.

A Spac is a vehicle with no commercial operations that is formed with the intention of raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO) and then acquiring an existing company. Spacs have lighter disclosure requirements than IPOs and have been increasingly used over the past 18 months to take fast-growing companies public quickly.

The number and value of blank-cheque company IPOs slowed in the second quarter of 2021 after a boom in first-quarter listings, according to law firm Allen & Overy.

There were 79 Spac listings during the three months to June that raised a total of $14.6 billion. This was 75 per cent lower by volume and 85 per cent lower by value than the 310 listings in the first quarter, which raised $95.5bn.

More was raised via Spacs in the first three months of this year than the $83bn of Spac proceeds from the whole of last year.

Earlier this year, Lucid Motors, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, announced that it would go public by merging with Churchill Capital IV Corporation Spac while music-streaming service Anghami said it would list on the Nasdaq through a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company in the second quarter. Both companies are yet to make their market debut.

Shuaa, which has assets under management worth $14bn, led the funding round for Anghami late last year.

The investment bank recorded a net profit of Dh25m ($6.81m) for the three months to March 31, compared with a loss of Dh262m in the same period last year, as net fee and commission income nearly doubled from Dh49.2m to Dh96.9m.

Shuaa Capital merged with the Abu Dhabi Financial Group two years ago to create a business with both an asset management and investment banking platform that offers diversified revenue streams across different countries.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

