Michelle Obama launching a podcast on Spotify: It's a place to 'open up and be vulnerable'

The Michelle Obama Podcast is coming to Spotify.

Launching on Wednesday, the former first lady of the US says the audio series will tackle "topics and issues that we're all dealing with, no matter what's going on." She also promises to talk to the people she is closest to, including her mother, brother, friends and colleagues.

Quote Maybe the podcast will inspire you to have some conversations with loved ones that you've been meaning to have

In a YouTube introduction to the podcast she says: "We will be discussing the relationships that make us who we are. We will be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us."

"What I love about these conversations," she continues, "is that they're topics and issues that we're all dealing with, no matter what's going on, whether that is a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race."

The former Flotus says she hopes the podcast is a place where people can "open up and be a little vulnerable", adding that she wants to "have some fun along the way".

"Maybe it will inspire you to have some conversations with loved ones that you've been meaning to have," she says.

The podcast has been made by former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, with Spotify. The music streaming service says that The Michelle Obama Podcast is "the first title from their ongoing partnership".

As is the case with all podcasts on Spotify, it will be available to users, both Free and Premium, around the world.

“At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world’s most authentic and compelling voices,” said Spotify's chief content officer Dawn Ostroff. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between first lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

