Filipino comedian Carmelito Reyes, also known as Shalala, dies aged 61

Filipino TV and radio personality Carmelito Reyes, who was also known as Lito 'Shalala', has died aged 61, it has been reported.

The news was confirmed by the comedian's brother, Anthony Reyes, who told actor and TV host John Joseph Nite.

"Anthony, the brother of Carmelito Reyes (aka Shalala) confirmed to me that my good friend died at 7.30am in a hospital due to cardiac arrest," Nite wrote on Facebook.

"Sad day. Sorry for the great loss."

Other Filipino news networks have reported Reyes died of pulmonary tuberculosis.

Reyes had been admitted to Manila's National Kidney and Transplant Institute, where his condition improved, before he was rushed to Fe del Mundo Medical Centre on Tuesday, according to a report from local news network PEP. He died on Wednesday.

Reyes was born on January 20, 1960 in Manila. He'd been working in the entertainment industry since 2000, and is known for his work on superhero film Wapakman (2009), which starred boxer Manny Pacquiao, You and Me Against the World (2003), with Kris Aquino, and crime drama Batas ng lansangan (2002).

He also famously co-hosted Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman, as well as appeared on numerous TV and radio shows across Filipino networks.

His latest role listed on IMDb was in 2019 as Chalala in TV series Daddy's Gurl.

'Thanks for your joy'

People were quick to pay tribute to the star on social media. "Rest in eternal peace," wrote on Twitter user.

Broadcaster DJ Tony Toni wrote: "RIP Shalala! Unfortunately you weren’t able to guest but enjoy heaven with Kuya Germs," referring to the previous host of Walang Tulugan.

Another fan wrote: "Condolences and prayers to the family. May Shalala rest in peace. Thanks for your the joy [sic], laughter and news you gave us."

No details about the burial had been released at the time of writing.

Published: June 23, 2021 09:29 AM

