Where to watch all the Emmy-winning shows in the UAE, from 'Euphoria' to 'Ted Lasso'

The winning shows from the 74th annual Emmy Awards are giving us more quality television than we can hope for.

Competition was fierce this year with many engaging and diverse shows exploring a range of issues, all wonderfully written with commanding and powerful performances.

There were the expected wins — Squid Game, Succession and Euphoria — and then first-time wins for series that were major cultural conversation-starters, such as The White Lotus and Lizzo’s new reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. There were also some unexpected and welcome surprises, such as Abbott Elementary.

From comedy and drama to reality television, here's where you can watch this year’s Emmy Award-winning TV shows.

‘Succession’

Where to watch: OSN+

Key wins: Outstanding Drama Series, Matthew Macfadyen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Jesse Armstrong for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Premise: A dark comedy about the Logan family who control the biggest media and entertainment company in the world and how their lives change when their powerful father decides to step down as head.

‘Euphoria’

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria'. Photo: OSN+

Where to watch: OSN+

Key wins: Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Premise: Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they struggle to establish their identities while navigating challenges around substance abuse, love, social media and money.

‘Squid Game’

'Squid Game' made history at the Emmys as the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Key wins: Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Hwang Dong-hyuk for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Premise: The South Korean dystopian show centres on desperate, debt-ridden contestants accepting an invitation to compete in classic children's games for a major cash prize where the stakes are extremely violent and deadly.

‘Ozark’

'Ozark' is a crime drama staring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Key wins: Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Premise: The crime drama centres on Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri after getting involved in a money laundering scheme.

‘Ted Lasso’

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed in 'Ted Lasso.' Photo: Studios

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Key wins: Outstanding Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Brett Goldstein for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, MJ Delaney for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Premise: Ted Lasso is an American football coach who is hired to manage a struggling British soccer team despite his lack of experience and knowledge of the sport.

‘Hacks’

Where to watch: OSN+

Key wins: Jean Smart for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Premise: Legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance needs to update her show and hires a young, entitled comedy writer Ava Daniels who was recently "cancelled" for an insensitive tweet.

‘Abbott Elementary’

Where to watch: Disney+

Key wins: Sheryl Lee Ralph for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Premise: The comedy follows a group of teachers at an underfunded public primary school in Philadelphia, who despite the odds want to inspire their students.

‘The White Lotus’

Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, and Brittany O'Grady in a scene from 'The White Lotus' one of the Emmy's biggest winners. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Key wins: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Jennifer Coolidge for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Murray Bartlett for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Mike White for Outstanding Directing for Best Director in a Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: Over one week at tropical resort the White Lotus, guests, staff and local residents find themselves intertwined in each other’s dark secrets and lies.

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Key wins: Best Competition Program

Premise: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo searches for women to join her as back-up dancers, for her tour ‘Big Grrrls’.

‘The Dropout’

Where to watch: Disney+

Key wins: Amanda Seyfried for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: The miniseries is based on the true story of biotech company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes as she develops healthcare technology that isn’t everything it promises to be.

‘Dopesick’

Where to watch: Disney+

Key wins: Michael Keaton for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: The drama miniseries, based on a non-fiction book of the same name, delves into opioid addiction in the US and how individuals, families and society are affected by it.

