Why did Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic get married again?

Three years after their surprise wedding and pregnancy announcement, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic have renewed their vows in a glitzy Valentine's Day ceremony on Tuesday.

The white wedding at the Raffles Udaipur in Rajasthan was attended by close friends and family members, with the guest list reportedly including former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Newly married cricketer KL Rahul, a close friend of Pandya's, and his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, were also photographed leaving Mumbai airport ahead of the wedding.

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Pandya and Stankovic posted on their Instagram accounts, along with a series of photos.

One photo featured the couple's son Agastya, 2.

Pandya, 29, is one of India's top cricketers and currently captains the country's team in the T20 series. Stankovic, 30, who moved to India from Serbia in 2012, has made her name as a reality show star in the country and has appeared in a handful of Bollywood films.

The couple, who got engaged in Dubai on New Year's Day in 2020, announced they were expecting their first child in May that year. The announcement was accompanied by photos of what looked like a simple Hindu wedding.

"Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better together. We are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Stankovic posted then.

Tuesday's glamorous wedding appears to be the couple's way of making up for missing out on throwing a lavish ceremony.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic with their son Agastya. Photo: Instagram / hardikpandya93

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it," a friend of the couple told Hindustan Times.

Stankovic wore a dress by Indian designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, which included her and Pandya's initials incorporated into her tulle sleeves. The fitted gown featured a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls while an inner skirt is draped in satin, styled by celebrity sari-draper Dolly Jain.

READ MORE The five most expensive Indian weddings of all time

The highlight of the dress, however, is the 4.5-metre-long veil, which according to the designers, took 40 artisans more than 50 days to complete.

Pandya, meanwhile, chose a black tuxedo, with striking applique work on the lapel.

A video of the couple dancing down the aisle after they exchanged their vows was widely shared on social media.

"The white wedding of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic was a sight to behold, with the grandeur of the country estate providing the perfect backdrop for their love story," Raffles Udaipur posted on Instagram. "May their love continue to blossom and flourish in the years to come."

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's intimate wedding ceremony — in pictures