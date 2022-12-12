Filipina social media star Mama Lulu appears in new Beyonce video

A Filipino family known for their fun TikTok videos have released another clip that has gone viral after being featured in Beyonce's new video for Break My Soul.

Oliver Balgos, whose posts featuring his mother, Mama Lulu, are hugely popular on social media, is one of the stars of the new video, along with other content creators.

Break My Soul opens with a clip of Balgos, popularly known as Olly, joking with his mother and sister, saying he doesn’t like Beyonce’s new song.

“Get out of here before I break your soul,” replies Mama Lulu, as his sister, Apple, stares in disbelief.

Beyonce released the new version of the video last week, to celebrate the hit song being certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Break My Soul was the first single to be released from Beyonce's acclaimed seventh album, Renaissance, and was No 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks. The house music-inspired track has been nominated for the 2023 Grammys for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

A few hours after the new video was released, Balgos, who posts under the name @otakoyakisoba, shared Mama Lulu's reaction in a clip that has now been viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

"Beyonce posted a new video and I have a surprise for you because I think you might like it," he can be heard telling his excited mother.

"Who's that?" he asks his stunned mother as she launches into a happy dance.

The video then cuts to Mama Lulu, draped in a blanket printed with the cover art of Renaissance, dabbing her eyes and using a water bottle as a microphone.

"I would like to thank Beyonce, her mother Tina for having her, and my family,” she says, before chiding her son to "focus on the blanket".

@otakoyakisoba Mama and our family are featured on the new Beyoncé Hive Certified Break My Soul video which also features other creators/fans! Thank you @Beyoncé and also Mama Tina for sharing our video a couple months back! 😭 Link in the bio to watch it! ♬ original sound - otakoyakisoba

Balgos, who lives in California with his mother and sister, first posted on TikTok in 2019. He now has more than 16 million followers on the platform as well as 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

His videos gained popularity during Covid-19-imposed restrictions when he began posting videos of his mother playing guessing game Name That Celebrity. The pair's easy chemistry, as well as Mama Lulu's uncensored responses, quickly earned them online fans.

"Sometimes, when I’m just bored, I bother my mom with random things I come up with or pranks that I see online. Other times, we do TikTok trends. But one thing is for sure, is that whatever comes out of my mom’s mouth, I have no idea what she’s going to say," Balgos told the website Intheheartstories.com.

"I think that’s what people love about her and the videos. She has no filter and it creates for a genuine and funny interaction between us and the audience."

They've also used their fame for good, addressing and helping to raise funds for issues such as Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate and support during the pandemic.

Mama Lulu, a homemaker, moved to California from Makati City in the Philippines 20 years ago with her husband, who has since died. Balgos's videos also often feature his other sister Donnabelle.

The biggest appeal of their videos is thanks to the close bond the family share.

"I can speak to my mom about anything. No limits. Growing up, just like any other Filipino mom, she was strict, but once I grew up, got my own job, she treated me like an adult," he said.

"Sure, there is still that parent-child boundary, but she doesn’t treat me like I’m still a little kid. While others might feel embarrassed about talking to their parents about certain topics, my mom is all ears and ready to listen."

