Twitter reacts to Elon Musk's acquisition: 'Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him'

After months of back and forth, the world's richest man has finally acquired the social media platform

Musk is now in charge of Twitter and has ousted its top three executives. PA Wire
Evelyn Lau
Oct 28, 2022
It was announced on Thursday that Elon Musk has completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter after tumultuous months of back and forth from both sides that first began in April.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man, is also active on the social media platform and has 110.5 million followers. However, his tweets can at times be divisive. Given his vocal criticism of Twitter's moderation policies in the past, the acquisition has left some users on the platform with mixed feelings about the new deal.

After the agreement to purchase Twitter was completed, Musk tweeted “the bird is freed” with more than 500,000 users liking the post.

Since the announcement has been made, Twitter users have taken the platform to share their thoughts on the news.

Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted as a joke that in protest of Musk’s takeover, he was "pledging to make my tweets worse".

Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted that she was staying... for now.

User Leah McElrath suggested for those who were upset about the news to make use of Twitter's blocking option when necessary, but to also check out other similar platforms.

Stand-up comic W Kamau Bell discussed what it means to quit Twitter now that Musk owns it. He suggested that those who don't take the threat seriously should look back to when other social media platforms eventually died out. "There are some natural-born quitters on here," he tweeted.

Actor Billy Baldwin questioned whether or not Musk could actually garner free speech on the platform.

User Nivrutti Yadav thanked Musk, claiming the acquisition was a "huge step for free speech".

User Aditya Singh Chauhan tweeted about the video of Musk entering Twitter headquarters with a sink and wrote: “love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him".

User Tressie McMillan Cottom, a university professor, wrote that although she wasn't a fan of the news, it felt as though there has been a bit of an overreaction.

"It will be different but not the end of days," she tweeted.

And finally, a couple of users cracked jokes about what Musk owning Twitter really means.

Updated: October 28, 2022, 8:16 AM
