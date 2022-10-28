Twitter reacts to Elon Musk's acquisition: 'Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him'

It was announced on Thursday that Elon Musk has completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter after tumultuous months of back and forth from both sides that first began in April.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man, is also active on the social media platform and has 110.5 million followers. However, his tweets can at times be divisive. Given his vocal criticism of Twitter's moderation policies in the past, the acquisition has left some users on the platform with mixed feelings about the new deal.

After the agreement to purchase Twitter was completed, Musk tweeted “the bird is freed” with more than 500,000 users liking the post.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Since the announcement has been made, Twitter users have taken the platform to share their thoughts on the news.

Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted as a joke that in protest of Musk’s takeover, he was "pledging to make my tweets worse".

in protest of Elon Musk now owning Twitter i am pledging to make my tweets worse — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2022

Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted that she was staying... for now.

I'm still here. For now. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 28, 2022

User Leah McElrath suggested for those who were upset about the news to make use of Twitter's blocking option when necessary, but to also check out other similar platforms.

I encourage you not to leave Twitter, but rather to block freely and make good use of tools that enable you to limit replies and your audience.



However, it’s always a good idea to have a second or third platform, and I’m exploring those options right now myself. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 27, 2022

Stand-up comic W Kamau Bell discussed what it means to quit Twitter now that Musk owns it. He suggested that those who don't take the threat seriously should look back to when other social media platforms eventually died out. "There are some natural-born quitters on here," he tweeted.

Many people think that folks saying that they’re quitting Musky Twitter is just a threat. But remember a lot of those folks are the same ones who quit MySpace and Facebook. Hell, some of us are so old school we even quit Friendster. There are some natural born quitters on here. pic.twitter.com/BgFcbTUxIQ — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) October 28, 2022

Actor Billy Baldwin questioned whether or not Musk could actually garner free speech on the platform.

Elon Musk says he wants speech on Twitter to be "free". Now that he's in charge, let's test that.



Describe @ElonMusk in one word. Don't hold back. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 28, 2022

User Nivrutti Yadav thanked Musk, claiming the acquisition was a "huge step for free speech".

The Bird is finally free. This is a huge step for free speech. Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/tQTvF2H8iT — Nivrutti Yadav🇮🇳 (@nivruttiyadav_7) October 28, 2022

User Aditya Singh Chauhan tweeted about the video of Musk entering Twitter headquarters with a sink and wrote: “love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him".

Just saw the video of #ElonMusk entering the #Twitter HQ with literally a SINK, and his tweet - 'Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!'@elonmusk has began his Twitter ownership by terminating CEO #ParagAgrawal, CFO and others.



Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him.😀 pic.twitter.com/przwndTvci — Aditya Singh Chauhan 🌍 (@stories_aditya) October 28, 2022

User Tressie McMillan Cottom, a university professor, wrote that although she wasn't a fan of the news, it felt as though there has been a bit of an overreaction.

"It will be different but not the end of days," she tweeted.

Twitter has not existed long enough to be this much of a crisis. I say that as someone who clearly did twitter pretty well (by my own standards) and be fitted professionally from it. It will be different but not the end of days. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) October 27, 2022

And finally, a couple of users cracked jokes about what Musk owning Twitter really means.

@elonmusk is the proud new father of a blue baby bird. Let’s hope it survives. — Glen (@pinkfluffyturt1) October 28, 2022