Masked On Comedy: Stand-up show coming to Alserkal Avenue's The Junction

More live comedy is coming to Dubai.

Following The Laughter Factory's news it will begin a run of shows this week, a new stand-up comedy performance has been announced for Alserkal Avenue's The Junction on Friday, July 17.

The evening, dubbed Masked On Comedy, will run as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises festival with stringent safety measures in place.

These include contactless booking, with audience members required to show a QR code on their phone to gain entry. With the venue capped at 30 per cent capacity, two shows will take place on the night to give as many people a chance to witness the performances.

Once inside, the audience, who must all wear face masks, will sit in allocated seats to ensure social distancing is practised.

Tickets cost Dh50 with shows taking place from 6pm to 7pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm. For details go to ae.bookmyshow.com.

Who is performing?

Four UAE comics are set to take to the stage.

Leading the pack is Arzoo Malhotra; the Indian-American’s material focuses on being a single millennial in a modern world.

Also on the bill is Tabarak Razvi, who cut his comedy teeth by warming up for the likes of popular South Asian comics Kunal Kamra, Amit Tandon and Zakir Khan.

Zanzibari funnyman Maher Barwani's set will shed light on his recent experience of isolating in his Dubai home, while Miqdaad Dohadwala will round off the line-up.

As well as being a seasoned UAE performer, he is also the founder of the regional comedy collective VDesi Laughs.

Stand-up comedy is back in Dubai

Masked On Comedy comes on the back of the return of one of the UAE’s longest-running live comedy nights.

The Laughter Factory also begins a new run of comedy shows this week featuring Ireland's Danny O'Brien and Peter Flanagan, and the UK's Nick Page.

The trio will perform at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach on Thursday and Friday, July 16 and 17; Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens on Wednesday, July 22; and Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights on Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24.

All shows come with dinner and will follow health measures outlined by Dubai health authorities. Tickets are available from The Laughter Factory's website.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

