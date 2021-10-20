US comedian Jim Gaffigan to make UAE debut with show at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

US comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to perform in the UAE for the first time in January.

The award-winning comedian will perform at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island for a one-off show on January 21.

Gaffigan is known for his witty observations on everyday life, and was named in Forbes’s highest-earning stand-up comedians list in 2019. The six-time Grammy-nominated comedian will make his stop in the UAE capital fresh off the back of his sold-out The Fun Tour, during which he will perform throughout the US in November and December.

He has also recently released an Amazon Prime comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist, which has received rave reviews. In July 2020, Gaffigan became the first comedian to reach one billion streams on USA streaming service Pandora.

Gaffigan’s Abu Dhabi show is a collaboration between GME Events, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island.

His performance at Abu Dhabi’s new Etihad Arena will follow that of British funnyman Michael McIntyre, who is set to make his debut in the city, on the same stage on Friday, November 26.

Tickets are now available to book in groups of two, three and four, starting from Dh195. They can be purchased through etihadarena.ae, Platinumlist, Virgin Megastore Tickets, and BookMyShow.