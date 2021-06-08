Lorde teases first new music in almost four years with 'Solar Power'

Lorde has confirmed that she's set to release new music this year, almost four years after the release of her last album, the critically acclaimed Melodrama.

The New Zealand singer, 24, published a photo on her website, showing the cover art of a project called Solar Power.

"Arriving in 2021. Patience is a virtue,” was written underneath the post.

Waiting patiently for our Lorde to bless us pic.twitter.com/3iFEDNuuGN — kimothée fhalamet (@libraluv1003) June 8, 2021

The Solar Power cover art, showing her walking on a beach, is unlike anything the Royals singer has released before. Fans are still at odds as to whether the cover will be used for a single or a fully fledged album.

The announcement for Solar Power has taken social media by storm with many expressing their eagerness at hearing the new project.

The striking cover has also gained meme-like traction, with several fans making their own iterations.

is lorde going to make a clean version of the cover art? cuz i need something better than this to show my conservative mom😭 pic.twitter.com/uI8Ckufyzz — chad ☀️ SOLAR BUSSY ☀️ (@braedenlorde) June 8, 2021

“Waiting patiently for our Lorde to bless us,” one Twitter user, Kimothee Fhalamet, wrote.

“Melodrama has been my therapy,” another user, mmnnddyy, wrote. “I never thought that four years will never be this quick to end until this new era. Lorde –Solar Power is coming.”

Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, was quick to establish herself as a musical force. Her debut album Pure Heroine was one of the biggest albums of 2014. That year she also curated the soundtrack for the 2014 film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

She released her solo follow-up, Melodrama, in 2017. The album crowned the charts in four countries: the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

She has since put out no new music, but has racked up two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards and a Golden Globe nomination in her career so far.