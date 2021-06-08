Lorde teases first new music in almost four years with 'Solar Power'

The New Zealand singer published a photo on her website, showing the cover art of a new project

'Solar Power' will be Lorde's first musical work in almost four years. Getty Images
'Solar Power' will be Lorde's first musical work in almost four years. Getty Images

Lorde has confirmed that she's set to release new music this year, almost four years after the release of her last album, the critically acclaimed Melodrama.

The New Zealand singer, 24, published a photo on her website, showing the cover art of a project called Solar Power.

"Arriving in 2021. Patience is a virtue,” was written underneath the post.

The Solar Power cover art, showing her walking on a beach, is unlike anything the Royals singer has released before. Fans are still at odds as to whether the cover will be used for a single or a fully fledged album.

The announcement for Solar Power has taken social media by storm with many expressing their eagerness at hearing the new project.

The striking cover has also gained meme-like traction, with several fans making their own iterations.

“Waiting patiently for our Lorde to bless us,” one Twitter user, Kimothee Fhalamet, wrote.

Melodrama has been my therapy,” another user, mmnnddyy, wrote. “I never thought that four years will never be this quick to end until this new era. Lorde –Solar Power is coming.”

Read More

BTS are celebrating their eight year anniversary with the 2021 BTS Festa in June. AP‘Bicycle’: BTS member RM releases solo track as part of group anniversary celebrations

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his viral 'America's Got Talent' journey

Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, was quick to establish herself as a musical force. Her debut album Pure Heroine was one of the biggest albums of 2014. That year she also curated the soundtrack for the 2014 film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

She released her solo follow-up, Melodrama, in 2017. The album crowned the charts in four countries: the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

She has since put out no new music, but has racked up two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards and a Golden Globe nomination in her career so far.

Updated: June 8, 2021 12:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read