Abu Dhabi Classics to return with Cuban National Ballet and Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

The Abu Dhabi Classics is returning for another season of dynamic classical music programming.

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has created a rich and exciting calendar featuring world-renowned composers, soloists and orchestras.

Highlights include the Cuban National Ballet performing the celebrated Carmen, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, ranked as one of the top three orchestras in the world, led by conductor Daniel Harding.

Ronald Perlwitz, curator of Abu Dhabi Classics, tells The National how this season's eclectic programme is a unique offering.

“Having the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra under the direction of Daniel Harding, who is one of the most exciting and interesting conductors in the world, makes this a truly musical event,” Perlwitz, who is also head of the music programme for the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, says.

“This shows again the very high quality of music that will be delivered. It gives the Abu Dhabi Classics the standing of a very unique concert series in the region. You will not find this anywhere else.”

Below are the headline shows that will be taking place over the next few months in Abu Dhabi. Others will be announced soon.

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding: November 9 at Emirates Palace

The concert marks the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra’s return to the region after 10 years, headlined by conductor Daniel Harding.

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra will be performing Gustav Mahler's last symphony, the Ninth Symphony, known as one the 19th century’s greatest.

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding and Leonidas Kavakos: November 10 at Emirates Palace

Leonidas Kavakos, one of the world’s most celebrated contemporary violinists, will be performing alongside the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding. During the first half of the concert, Leonidas Kavakos will play Johannes Brahms’s Violin Concerto, while the second half will be a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No 6, which is also known as Pastoral Symphony.

Cuban National Ballet performing ‘Carmen’: November 25 at Cultural Foundation

Carmen is a one-act ballet created in 1967 by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso to music by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin. It is an enthralling tale of the passion of a free-spirited woman.

The ballet will be performed by the Cuban National Ballet, ranked one of the most significant ballet companies in the world.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Gala Concert: December 20 at Emirates Palace Auditorium

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the country's oldest and leading cultural institutions which regularly tours the globe, will be performing its Gala Concert in December.

Rebeca Omordia's piano recital, ‘African Pianism’: January 20 at Cultural Foundation

The award-winning Nigerian-Romanian pianist Rebeca Omordia, who lives in London, is set to deliver an electric performance of contemporary and dynamic classical music of composers from all over the African continent.

"She has a really fascinating programme. First of all, she's a really excellent pianist, but she plays the music of contemporary classical composers from the continent of Africa. It really shows the universality of classical music today," says Perlwitz.