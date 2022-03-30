K-pop boy group Luminous on performing in Dubai: 'We would love to go back'

As Expo 2020 Dubai comes to a close, K-pop band Luminous reflect on being a part of the event, which they called it an honour to perform virtually in front of their UAE fans.

“Just being able to perform at the [UAE’s 50th] anniversary, and receiving a video of the fans enjoying and dancing, was really meaningful,” says group member Suil.

The four-member band performed their song Run and reinterpreted versions of Justin Timberlake’s Filthy and the BTS hit Butter for the UAE’s 50th anniversary at Expo 2020 Dubai in November.

“If we have the chance, we would love to go back and perform.”

The band say they are captivated by the emirate’s luxurious lifestyle. “I want to go to Dubai because there are a lot of supercars and I would also like to see Burj Khalifa,” says member Steven.

Luminous — alias Youngbin, Suil, Steven, and Woobin — was created by renowned vocal trainer Kim Sungeun who has trained BTS's V, Jin and Jungkook as well as members of the girl group Twice. The boy band made their debut in September 2020 with their mini-album Youth.

Under her, the group say they have learnt a lot and that has helped with their onstage presence.

“She told us to practise, and do a run-through of a song 30 times in a row. That helped us a lot in our performance and stamina to do a live performance.”

Their most recent album, Between Light and Darkness (Self n Ego), was released in late January and marks the group's musical comeback. The album revolves around the concept of youth and mirrors the path they have taken and one they hope to be going towards.

It also echoes the concern between the true self and a created self. The title song, All Eyes Down, heralds the triumph of overcoming fear.

As their name signifies, Luminous uses the love from their fans and turns it into music by absorbing and transforming it into a strong stage presence.

“We are here because of our fans' love. Any action or anything we do, we put a little bit more effort and responsibility."

The K-pop industry is increasingly competitive and the members of Luminous know how gruelling the process can be to become a successful act. They said they are able to keep going because of their dreams and drive to achieve more. When it comes to advice for others looking to follow a similar career path, Youngbin keeps it simple.

“The first thing would be not to give up,” he says. “Always take a chance and keep going.”

Suil echoes the sentiment, saying: “Have confidence in everything you do.”