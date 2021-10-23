Singers Assala Nasri and Abdallah Al Rowaished to perform at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

One of the UAE's newest performing venues is set to host a concert series.

The stunning Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, on Sharjah's east coast, will host a number of Arabic music concerts over the cooler months, with Assala Nasri and Abdallah Al Rowaished set to be the first to perform next Friday.

Under the banner of Let’s Khorfakkan, the Syrian and Kuwaiti singers, respectively, will take the stage for an evening of regional hits spanning 30 years.

Nasri is no stranger to such an occasion, having been one of the first Arab artists to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in July as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Al Rowaished is a firm Sharjah favourite, having sold out a 2019 concert at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The news comes after the initial opening concert featuring Iraq's Majid Al Mohandis and Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak was pushed back to Friday, January 14.

Also announced for Let's Khorfakkan is Nawal El Kuwaitia, with the Kuwaiti songbird playing on Thursday, November 18.

An imposing structure

The concert series marks a worthwhile spectacle for one of Mena's most striking music venues.

Formally inaugurated in 2020 by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, the semi-circular structure has an imposing stone facade that includes 234 arches and 295 columns.

The project is part of a plan to promote tourism in Khor Fakkan. Old markets have been restored, shops rejuvenated and plans are in place to develop boutique heritage accommodation in the town.

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi headlined the first concert at the amphitheatre on New Year's Eve 2020.

The beat goes on

Let's Khorfakkan is one of a number of concerts currently taking place in the UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai is hosting a number of in-house music festivals until March including Infinite Nights, featuring concerts by Arab pop stars including Nancy Ajram, as well as Jalsat Nights which is dedicated to sounds from the Gulf.

This month, Abu Dhabi Classics also returned with an opening concert by Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon and French harpist Xavier de Maistre, at the Cultural Foundation.

Four more concerts have been announced for the UAE capital as part of the series, including a gala show by La Scala Academy Orchestra, the in-house ensemble of Milan's prestigious Scala Theatre, at Etihad Arena on Thursday, November 25.

Scroll through the gallery below for images of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre: