Dubai Expo's Firdaus Orchestra to perform its first full-length Arabic concert

Expo City Dubai’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra will perform its first full-length Arabic concert on Thursday to celebrate Bollywood legend A R Rahman's "year of firsts".

The orchestra, which is mentored by the Oscar-winning composer, is made up of 55 musicians from 25 countries and features string instruments from the Middle East such as the qanun and oud.

On Thursday night it will return with its Holiday Experience concert to end an eventful year that began with a ground-breaking performance alongside Beyonce at the opening of the Atlantis the Royal hotel at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

The digital concert will include unique renditions such as Lilat Eid and Alf Leila Wi Leila, by some of the Middle East’s most influential and well-known artists, such as Um Kalthoum and Abdulkarim Abdulkader.

The event will be broadcast on the orchestra’s YouTube channel and will include an exclusive collaboration with Moroccan singer Abir El Abed.

The performance will take place at the Firdaus Studio in Expo City Dubai.

A R Rahman, whose work on director Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire won him Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song in 2009, put together the Firdaus Orchestra for Expo 2020 Dubai in 2021.

The Firdaus Orchestra mentor said the concert will now bring together a year of firsts for the group.

“This has been a year of firsts for the orchestra: we had our first performances at the Coca Cola Arena and at Dubai Opera House; we launched our first education programme and performed in schools across Dubai; we did our first collaboration with an African gospel choir as part of our tribute to the legendary Ennio Morricone; this will be our first collaboration with a European choir; and we released our Re:invent series for the first time," he said.

"It is therefore appropriate that we end the year with our first full-length Arabic musical performance.”

Re:invent, a musical series by Firdaus Orchestra. Photo: Expo City Dubai

Unlike traditional orchestras, Firdaus has an Arabic section, an Indian sitar, drums and an electric bass guitar that would normally be part of a band.

The orchestra, which celebrated its second anniversary in July, will be performing a unique rendition of Christmas song Carol of the Bells, which will be a collaboration with Abir El Abed and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Youth Chorus.

Ms El Abed said this performance will fuse traditional European holiday music with Arabic influences, encapsulating the Firdaus Orchestra’s distinctive approach to music.

“Music has the ability to transcend barriers and foster greater understanding between communities and cultures," Ms El Abed said.

The concert will be broadcast on the orchestra’s YouTube channel and will include a collaboration with Moroccan singer Abir El Abed. Photo: Firdaus Orchestra

"This performance will bring together a number of timeless classics which resonate across the Arab world and beyond. The Firdaus Orchestra and I both share an ambition to inspire the next generation of musicians and in particular we want to send a message of hope to the women around the world who want to pursue a professional career in music," she added.

“This is an important time of year as different generations of families come together and make memories which last a lifetime," conductor Monica Woodman said.

"We want our Holiday Experience performance to become an integral part of the season’s festivities. While the members of the orchestra are from around the globe, we all call the Arab world our home, and we share a love for its people and culture.

"We are very excited to be celebrating the best of the region’s musical heritage and showcasing this unique collection of Arabic music this holiday season.”