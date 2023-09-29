Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto on honouring her late father with new album Joao

After blazing her own path for four decades, Bebel Gilberto is ready to look back.

The acclaimed Brazilian singer, 57, is regarded as a leading purveyor of Bossa Nova. She will pay tribute to one of the genre’s originators in a sold-out concert at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre on Saturday.

The artist in question is none other than father Joao Gilberto, the Brazilian guitarist and singer who died aged 88 in 2019.

Dubbed the "Father of Bossa Nova", Joao is credited for bringing the vibrant Brazilian sound to the masses with the seminal 1963 album Getz/Gilberto, a collaboration with American saxophonist Stan Getz.

The album features the global hit The Girl from Ipanema, which became one of the most re-recorded songs of all time with versions by artists ranging from Sammy Davis Jr to Amy Winehouse.

Bebel has honoured her family legacy in new album Joao, which she describes as “a love letter" to her father.

“Since my first album, I've never really covered any of my dad's music,” she tells The National. “It's time to present to the public the songs that have influenced me since I was born and even before.”

Eschewing some of the popular tracks such as The Girl from Ipanema, the album digs deep into Joao's work with loving covers of Unidiu, with its languid melodies, and Eu Vim Da Bahia, which recalls Joao's childhood in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

A track that particularly resonated with Bebel is E Preciso Perdoar.

Loosely translated from Portuguese to "It is Necessary to Forgive" in English, her version is more restrained and with added modern touches, including synths.

With lyrics counselling on the liberating powers of forgiveness, Gilberto describes it as her favourite of the album: “I love this song and I believe the melody is like a mantra and the words couldn’t be more touching,” she says.

The song also shows the emotional pull of Bossa Nova.

Gilberto says working on the project and performing these deeply personal songs has become a balm as she comes to terms with the death of her parents – her mother, the Brazilian singer Miucha, died a year prior to Joao in 2018.

“I will say that my life has been difficult since my father start getting sick and my mother before him,” she says.

“I’m still waiting for the golden times to arrive. I am trying to meditate every day and think about positive things and keep singing as part of my healing process.”

Bebel Gilberto performs at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre on Saturday, 7.30pm; the concert is sold out; nyuad-artscenter.org