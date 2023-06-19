NYUAD Arts Centre selects second batch of UAE creatives for Numoo initiative

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi has named the 10 UAE artists it has selected for the second iteration of Numoo, a performing arts development initiative launched in 2021.

Supported by a grant from the US Mission to the UAE, the intensive programme has been designed to foster the growth of performing artists in the Emirates and contribute to the development and infrastructure of the regions’ performing arts ecosystem.

The selected artists are Salma Abdelaziz, Safeya Alblooshi, Noush Anand, Palm B, Miguel Destino, Fahras, Jindi, Ayah Mukhalati, Lillian Castillo Muller and Shereen Saif.

The group covers a comprehensive range of artistic practices, including poetry, music, dance, writing and theatre.

“At The Arts Centre we are committed to promoting and nurturing the local artistic and cultural scene, fostering an environment where creativity flourishes and where arts and culture can have a positive impact within our society,” said Bill Bragin, the centre's executive artistic director.

“We believe in the immense talent of UAE-based artists, and Numoo is a platform that realises in the best possible way our dedication towards supporting the young artists’ journeys, helping them showcase their talents and develop their professional skills to become internationally recognised forces in their respective fields.”

The 10 artists were selected through a combination of nominations and an open-call application, which was then followed by a collaborative evaluation process.

Throughout the programme, the group will have the opportunity to meet and learn from professionals in the field while training in different skill sets to aid and foster a better understanding of the arts sector in the region and beyond.

Aside from receiving guidance from The Arts Centre staff, international arts professionals and creating a support network with one another, the cohort will also engage with the institution's public performances and attend workshops and panels.

The course includes topics such as defining and communicating an artistic vision, project management, budgeting, rights, royalties, intellectual property, technical production and touring.