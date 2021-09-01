Numoo: NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre to champion 14 UAE artists in new initiative

The Arts Centre at New York University Abu Dhabi has selected 14 artists living in the UAE for its inaugural artist development initiative.

The year-long programme, titled Numoo, is intended to support performing artists in the UAE, enabling the growth of the performing arts sector and the country's overall arts ecosystem.

The pilot cohort includes poets, musicians, writers and theatre artists who were selected via nominations and open calls. The 14 participants come from a wide range of countries, including Venezuela, the US, the UK, Sudan, the Philippines, India, Egypt and the UAE.

From autumn 2021 to summer 2022, the chosen artists will follow a curriculum that will build their professional skills. Through the programme, they will undergo meetings with The Arts Centre staff, instructors and international arts professionals, and will complete working sessions and independent projects based on their own practices.

The curriculum also covers practical and essential aspects of artistic practice, including shaping and communicating one’s artistic vision; project management and handling budgets; understanding intellectual property and contracts; and working with technical production.

“Numoo allows us to play a vital role in the UAE’s artistic and cultural scenes, and will support our expanded efforts to connect The Arts Centre’s work to educational efforts at NYUAD, and with other UAE universities, primary and secondary schools," said Bill Bragin, executive artistic director at The Arts Centre.

He also commented on the long-term aims of the programme towards building a robust arts ecosystem in the UAE where creatives can flourish.

“It’s our hope that the artists selected to inaugurate this programme will strengthen their ability to build sustainable careers in the UAE, as well as increasing UAE-based artists’ capacity to bring their work to international stages,” he said.

Numoo is supported by a grant from the US Mission to the UAE.

The artists selected for Numoo 2021/2022 are:

1. Aya Afaneh, Palestine/US

2. Carlos Alejandro Paez Gonzalez, Venezuela

3. Dorian Paul Rogers, US

4. Ethan David Lee, UK

5. Jaysus Zain, Sudan

6. Jerome Deligero, Philippines

7. Jomel Reyes, Philippines

8. Juan Paul Gonzales, Philippines

9. Khayal, UAE

10. Lama Mosallem, Egypt

11. Rashed Qurwash, UAE

12. Safiya Bin AlSheikh Ali, UAE

13. Smrithi Nair, India

14. Subin Thompson, India

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

