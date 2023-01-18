Maya Diab to perform Valentine’s Day concert in Dubai

Lebanese pop star Maya Diab will headline an intimate live show as part of Rixos Premium Dubai's Valentine's Day celebrations.

The former member of the Lebanese girl group The 4 Cats has had a number of breakthrough hits as a solo artist, including, Habibi, Sawa Hiya Di Donia, Yaba Yaba and Ahlan wa Sahlan. She has also appeared in Lebanese-Canadian artist Massari’s song Ya Nour El Ein, which also featured rapper French Montana. Her single Diali, released in October last year, has more than six million views on YouTube.

Diab is known for her fun, upbeat, engaging style that takes cues from contemporary western pop music, but with distinct Arabic sounds. What sets her apart from many of her contemporaries is her interest in releasing singles in different Arabic dialects.

While common for many pop stars to sing in Egyptian or Lebanese, Diab also sings in Moroccan and Algerian dialects. Her music videos and performances are characterised by their over-the-top styling and imagery and exotic locations.

Diab also has a large fanbase on social media with more than 11 million followers on Instagram and more than two million likes on TikTok, where she shares clips from her music videos and behind the scene shots from and fashion fittings.

Her performance on February 14 will be supported by a number of local artists who are yet to be announced, followed by a live DJ. The Diamond Ballroom at Rixos Premium Dubai has a limited capacity of 300 people, with tickets ranging from Dh1,300 for the silver package to Dh5,000 for the Platinum Package.

More information is available at www.platinumlist.net